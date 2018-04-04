You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Is Kris Jenner Providing Career Guidance to Kanye West and Travis Scott?

"This is not true," says Kylie Jenner.

CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner has a full slate of clients representing her six children, but the momager doesn’t extend her business guidance to significant others — namely Kanye West, husband of Kim Kardashian, and Travis Scott, boyfriend to Kylie Jenner.

Responding to a report in the New York Post claiming that the Jenner matriarch “is in [West’s ears]” and that she encouraged Scott to split from longtime manager Mark Gillespie, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan tweeted on Wednesday: “This isn’t true,” along with the facepalm emoji. Another source close to the situation tells Variety any such claim is “total B.S.”

The rumor comes after West recently split from longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic, with Scooter Braun now handling his music and fashion endeavors. West and Zivkovic had been affiliated professionally since at least 2010, but as a confidant, the Croatian Zivkovic and the rapper go even further back. It’s unclear what prompted the split.

Scott also recently found new management after leaving Three Six Zero’s Gillespie, and is now being managed by Irving Azoff and the rapper’s longtime associate David Stromberg, Variety recently reported. Stromberg, GM of the Scott’s Cactus Jack company, has worked with him since 2012.

Kris Jenner has served as business manager for Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian since 2007, when the family first entered the public eye with “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.” Scott recently welcomed a baby girl with Kylie Jenner, and after marrying in 2014, West and Kim Kardashian have three children together.

