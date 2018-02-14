Kodak Black Drops Valentine’s Day Mixtape — From Jail (Listen)

Kodak Black is spending Valentine’s Day behind bars — he was arrested last month on seven felony counts while livestreaming on Instagram — but it hasn’t affected his productivity or, apparently, his sense of humor. The rapper dropped a mixtape today that’s billed as his “first-ever R&B project”: “Heartbreak Kodak” features smoother grooves and lighter tempos than his usual fare, and his trademark rapping is inflected with bouts of singing.

However, the highlight may be the cover, which features Kodak’s head photoshopped onto a Valentine’s Day cherub, aiming an arrow at a lovesick, sobbing young man who’s walking away from a woman who’s clearly broken his heart.

The press release for the mixtape deftly sidesteps the rapper’s current whereabouts. “This new project features all new tracks, recorded last year while Kodak was at home in Florida,” it reads. “For ‘Heartbreak Kodak,’ he wanted to show a different side, exploring his vocal ability and new melodies, thus creating his own R&B sound.” It then discusses the recent video for Kodak’s song, “Roll In Peace” a duet with fellow felon XXXTentacion.

Kodak, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested last month in Florida on seven felony counts, including grand theft of a firearm, child neglect, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of probation violation. The rapper was ordered to be held at a Broward County jail without bond after a court hearing in which Judge Joel Lazarus ordered him to remain incarcerated until his attorney makes another request in front of a trial judge.

The rapper was apparently livestreaming on Instagram when the arrest took place, and footage — which is mostly audio — can be seen here. He is heard complaining that his “$800 phone” is being impounded as part of the search warrant.