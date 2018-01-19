Kodak Black Arrested While Livestreaming (Listen)

Rapper Kodak Black’s legal troubles grew on Thursday when he was arrested in Florida on seven felony counts, including grand theft of a firearm, child neglect, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of probation violation. The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, will remain in custody at a Broward County jail after a court hearing Friday in which he was ordered to be held without bond, according to Florida’s Sun Sentinel. Judge Joel Lazarus ordered him to remain incarcerated until his attorney makes another request in front of a trial judge.

The rapper was apparently livestreaming on Instagram when the arrest took place, and footage — which is mostly audio — can be seen below. He is heard complaining that his “$800 phone” is being impounded as part of the search warrant.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s legal problems have mounted as his career has grown. In October, Octave was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a November 2016 incident in Florence County. According to a sheriff’s office incident report cited by the station, the rapper assaulted a teenage girl at a hotel after his concert at the Treasure City nightclub. The girl first reported the assault to her school nurse; a school official notified the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Dec. 1 on a $100,000 bond.

Octave recently completed an anger-management program related to a different case: Violation of house arrest resulting from a February probation-violation charge, which stemmed from a May 2016 arrest on charges including armed robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.