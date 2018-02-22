Kid Rock, Vector Management’s Ken Levitan Sign Country Group Sweet Tea Trio

Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube.

Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s “Chillin The Most Cruise,” which held its eighth run last year, and to open for Rock on nine arena dates. They also played a warmup slot for Bon Jovi in their home state of Alabama.

Said Ritchie in announcing the signing: “These young ladies are some of the most talented, kindhearted and hard working singers and players I have ever met. They are already becoming fast scholars of the road and writing songs. In my opinion they pick up where the Dixie Chicks and Pistol Annies meet. They are 100% country and I look forward to sharing my 30 years in this business to get them an honest shot at the big time.“

Sweet Tea Trio released a self titled EP in June 2017 which was produced by Jason Wyatt (former lead singer of The Lost Trailers) and executive produced by Matt Rovey (Zac Brown Band, Craig Campbell, Dean Brody).