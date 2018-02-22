You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kid Rock, Vector Management’s Ken Levitan Sign Country Group Sweet Tea Trio

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kid Rock Ken Levitan Sweet Tea
CREDIT: Keith Griner

Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube.

Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s “Chillin The Most Cruise,” which held its eighth run last year, and to open for Rock on nine arena dates. They also played a warmup slot for Bon Jovi in their home state of Alabama.

Said Ritchie in announcing the signing: “These young ladies are some of the most talented, kindhearted and hard working singers and players I have ever met. They are already becoming fast scholars of the road and writing songs. In my opinion they pick up where the Dixie Chicks and Pistol Annies meet. They are 100% country and I look forward to sharing my 30 years in this business to get them an honest shot at the big time.“

Sweet Tea Trio released a self titled EP in June 2017 which was produced by Jason Wyatt (former lead singer of The Lost Trailers) and executive produced by Matt Rovey (Zac Brown Band, Craig Campbell, Dean Brody).

More Music

  • Kid Rock Ken Levitan Sweet Tea

    Kid Rock, Vector Management's Ken Levitan Sign Country Group Sweet Tea Trio

    Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube. Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s […]

  • Father John Misty

    Father John Misty, Reggae Night on Tap for KCRW's Summer Concert Slate

    Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube. Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s […]

  • Pandora Shares Surge as Fourth-Quarter Subscription

    Pandora Shares Surge as Fourth-Quarter Subscription Revenue Climbs 63%

    Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube. Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s […]

  • Dua Lipa38th Brit Awards, Show, The

    Stormzy and Dua Lipa Win Big at 2018 Brit Awards

    Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube. Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s […]

  • Moksha Fitzgibbons

    Todd Boehly's Valence Media Shakes Up Sales Teams for Billboard, THR, Other Divisions

    Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube. Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s […]

  • Disney Theatrical's Thomas Schumacher Accused of

    Disney Theatrical's Thomas Schumacher Accused of Harassment

    Kid Rock and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan have signed country newcomers Sweet Tea Trio via a joint venture. Levitan and Robert Ritchie (Rock) will manage the group, comprised of singers Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Kate Falcon. The band was first discovered by Ritchie on YouTube. Sweet Tea Trio was invited to perform on Kid Rock’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad