Kesha Postpones March and April Tour Dates Due to Injury

Kesha will postpone her Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan tour dates this spring as a result of an ACL tear in her knee after she fell during a concert in Dubai on February 9, according to an announcement from the singer’s rep.

The singer, who delivered an emotional #MeToo-themed performance of her song “Praying” during the Grammy Awards late last month, is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday (Feb. 20), followed by rehab in preparation for her co-headlining North American tour with Macklemore this summer, which is titled “’The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore.”

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctor’s orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” Kesha said in a statement. “Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work. I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

The postponed 11 dates were set to begin March 25 in Brendale, Australia and end April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Ticket-holders for all countries are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and stay tuned for further information about rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the near future, although according to a press release, the Byron Bay Bluesfest performance will not be able to be rescheduled.

Kesha’s 30-market tour with Macklemore (along with several solo shows) is scheduled to begin as planned on June 6 in Phoenix, AZ. The tour, which is presented by Live Nation, will cover nine weeks and 30 markets. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to charity: Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to PLUS 1, and organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.