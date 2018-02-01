You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kenny Loggins to Be Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety Staff

Kenny Loggins16th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2017
CREDIT: Salangs/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kenny Loggins will receive the Icon Award at the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Feb. 8 at Los Angeles’ Theater at Ace Hotel. It is the first time the Guild is bestowing the honor, which recognizes outstanding achievements in film, television, and soundtracks.

Loggins, whose songs have been featured in such hit films as “Caddyshack” (“I’m Alright”), “Top Gun” (“Danger Zone”) and “Footloose,” will also perform a medley of at the ceremony.

Said Thomas Golubić, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors: “’Caddyshack,’ ‘Footloose,’ ‘Top Gun.’ It was the Kenny Loggins songs that sealed the deal on those movies becoming part of our collective experience of the 1980s. You remember the first time you saw those films and how you felt when the credits rolled. We are so thrilled to have Kenny Loggins accept our inaugural year in celebrating the great Icons of music in media.”

The Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, currently in its eighth year and celebrating the addition of a music supervision category to the Emmy Awards in 2017,  features nominees in 18 categories, representing movies, television, games and trailers.

See the complete list of nominations here.

