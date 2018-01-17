Kenny Chesney Signs With Warner Nashville

In one of the most surprising defections in modern country music history, Kenny Chesney is leaving Sony Music, his label home for nearly the entirety of his career, to sign with Warner Nashville, sources confirm to Variety.

No announcement has been made yet, and a rep for Warner Bros. declined to comment on Tuesday night (Jan 16).

The move is a feather in the cap for Warner Nashville chairman John Esposito, who, despite building up an impressive roster of new talent during his tenure, has had to preside over a one-superstar roster — that giant being Blake Shelton — until now.

Meanwhile, the transition leaves Sony Nashville with Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley as the sole remaining arena headliners left over from the regime before chairman Randy Goodman took over; the label group recently lost Carrie Underwood to Universal Nashville. Sony, too, has had a focused renewal on new talent under Goodman, recently breaking Maren Morris, LANco, and Kane Brown, though he hasn’t ignored more veteran names, recently signing Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Whatever reasons Chesney might have had for making the move, it’s not for Sony’s radio promotion team not still being able to boost him to the top of the charts. Just three months ago, he had his 28th No 1 single at country radio with “All the Pretty Girls,” a run that dates back to his first No. 1 in 1995. Since then, he has become country music’s only true long-term stadium act, rivaled only by Garth Brooks as a consistent draw over a period of decades.