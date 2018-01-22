Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q to Headline ‘TDE: The Championship Tour’

To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, which takes place Sunday night from New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off May 4 in Vancouver, BC and make all across the country before wrapping June 16 in Pittsburgh, PA. The full itinerary is below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 26 at 12pm local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for select cities beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 25 at 12pm local time.
TDE 2018 TOUR DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Fri-May 04
|Vancouver, BC*
|Rogers Arena
|Sat-May 05
|Seattle, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Sun-May 06
|Portland, OR
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Tue-May 08
|Oakland, CA*
|Oracle Arena
|Thu-May 10
|Los Angeles, CA*
|The Forum
|Sun-May 13
|San Diego, CA
|Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
|Mon-May 14
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Tue-May 15
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Thu-May 17
|Dallas, TX
|Starplex Pavilion
|Fri-May 18
|Austin, TX
|Austin360 Amphitheater
|Sat-May 19
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
|Tue-May 22
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Wed-May 23
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|Fri-May 25
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Sat-May 26
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sun-May 27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Tue-May 29
|New York, NY*
|Madison Square Garden
|Wed-May 30
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Fri-Jun 01
|Bristow, VA (DC)
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Sat-Jun 02
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sun-Jun 03
|Buffalo, NY
|Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
|Tue-Jun 05
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Thu-Jun 07
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|Fri-Jun 08
|Philadelphia, PA
|BB&T Pavilion
|Sat-Jun 09
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Tue-Jun 12
|Toronto, ON*
|Budweiser Stage
|Wed-Jun 13
|Detroit, MI*
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Fri-Jun 15
|Chicago, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sat-Jun 16
|Pittsburgh, PA
|KeyBank Pavilion