Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q to Headline ‘TDE: The Championship Tour’

To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, which takes place Sunday night from New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off May 4 in Vancouver, BC and make all across the country before wrapping June 16 in Pittsburgh, PA. The full itinerary is below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 26 at 12pm local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for select cities beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 25 at 12pm local time.

TDE 2018 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri-May 04 Vancouver, BC* Rogers Arena Sat-May 05 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre Sun-May 06 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Tue-May 08 Oakland, CA* Oracle Arena Thu-May 10 Los Angeles, CA* The Forum Sun-May 13 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre Mon-May 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Tue-May 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Thu-May 17 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion Fri-May 18 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Sat-May 19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman Tue-May 22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wed-May 23 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Fri-May 25 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Sat-May 26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sun-May 27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Tue-May 29 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden Wed-May 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Fri-Jun 01 Bristow, VA (DC) Jiffy Lube Live Sat-Jun 02 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sun-Jun 03 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Tue-Jun 05 Boston, MA Xfinity Center Thu-Jun 07 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Fri-Jun 08 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion Sat-Jun 09 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Tue-Jun 12 Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage Wed-Jun 13 Detroit, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre Fri-Jun 15 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sat-Jun 16 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion