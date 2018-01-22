You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q to Headline ‘TDE: The Championship Tour’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kendrick Lamar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, which takes place Sunday night from New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off May 4 in Vancouver, BC and make all across the country before wrapping June 16 in Pittsburgh, PA. The full itinerary is below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 26 at 12pm local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for select cities beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 25 at 12pm local time.

TDE 2018 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE
Fri-May 04 Vancouver, BC* Rogers Arena
Sat-May 05 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Sun-May 06 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Tue-May 08 Oakland, CA* Oracle Arena
Thu-May 10 Los Angeles, CA* The Forum
Sun-May 13 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Mon-May 14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue-May 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Thu-May 17 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
Fri-May 18 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
Sat-May 19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Tue-May 22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed-May 23 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri-May 25 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sat-May 26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun-May 27 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Tue-May 29 New York, NY* Madison Square Garden
Wed-May 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri-Jun 01 Bristow, VA (DC) Jiffy Lube Live
Sat-Jun 02 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sun-Jun 03 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Tue-Jun 05 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Thu-Jun 07 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Fri-Jun 08 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion
Sat-Jun 09 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue-Jun 12 Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage
Wed-Jun 13 Detroit, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri-Jun 15 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat-Jun 16 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

 

Related

 

More Music

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    Childish Gambino Signs With RCA, New Music Coming Later This Year

    To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, […]

  • Bleachers' Jack Antonoff

    Jack Antonoff, Bleachers Frontman and Taylor Swift-Lorde Collaborator, Extends Deal With Sony/ATV

    To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, […]

  • Kendrick Lamar

    Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q to Headline ‘TDE: The Championship Tour’

    To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, […]

  • Neil Portnow Grammys

    Grammy Chief Neil Portnow to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee About Music Legislation

    To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, […]

  • Dangal

    Amazon Prime Music to Launch in India After Saregama, Zee Content Deals

    To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, […]

  • HalseyWomen's March rally, New York, USA

    Read Halsey's Stirring Speech at the New York City Women's March

    To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, […]

  • Will I Am Sundance

    Will.I.Am Calls Out Sexism in Music Industry: 'Who's That Lady' Would Be 'Who's That Bitch' Today

    To kick off Grammy Week, Top Dawg Entertainment announced “TDE: The Championship Tour,” featuring label artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. Lamar and SZA are both among the most-nominated artists for the Grammy Awards, with seven and five nods respectively; both will also perform at the show, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad