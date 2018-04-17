See Kendrick Lamar, SZA and More ‘Train’ for Upcoming Championship Tour in Hilarious Promo Video

Before embarking on their upcoming Championship tour, which kicks off on May 4 in Vancouver, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q and other Top Dawg Entertainment artists are seen undertaking some tough workouts in a hilarious Lyft-sponsored commercial posted by the label.

The promo features all of the touring artists: Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR and Lance Skiiwalker along with Isaiah Rashad.

The video begins with Schoolboy Q swinging golf clubs on the course with Lance Skiiwalker before phoning Lamar who is attempting to teach Jay Rock how to play tennis. Meanwhile, SZA is shown hiking in the middle of nowhere, then zooming around in a golf cart.

Eventually all the artists come together to run a few laps on the track, lift some weights, and play more sports — badly.

On a more serious note, Lamar has been making headlines recently after receiving a Pulitzer Prize for his latest album “Damn.” and being announced as the headliner for Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2018. SZA took to the Coachella stage last weekend and brought out Lamar and fellow TDE artist Isaiah Rashad for her performance.

Watch the clip and see the full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

May 04, 2018 Vancouver, BC

May 05, 2018 Auburn, WA

May 06, 2018 Ridgefield, WA

May 08, 2018 Oakland, CA

May 10, 2018 Los Angeles, CA

May 11, 2018 Los Angeles, CA

May 13, 2018 San Diego, CA

May 14, 2018 Phoenix, AZ

May 15, 2018 Albuquerque, NM

May 17, 2018 Dallas, TX

May 18, 2018 Austin, TX

May 19, 2018 Woodlands, TX

May 22, 2018 Tampa, FL

May 23, 2018 West Palm Beach, FL

May 25, 2018 Atlanta, GA

May 26, 2018 Raleigh, NC

May 27, 2018 Virginia Beach, VA

May 29, 2018 New York, NY

May 30, 2018 Wantagh, NY

Jun 01, 2018 Bristow, VA

Jun 02, 2018 Hershey, PA

Jun 03, 2018 Darien Lake, NY

Jun 05, 2018 Mansfield, MA

Jun 07, 2018 Hartford, CT

Jun 08, 2018 Camden, NJ

Jun 09, 2018 Saratoga Springs, NY

Jun 12, 2018 Toronto, ON

Jun 13, 2018 Detroit, MI

Jun 15, 2018 Tinley Park, IL

Jun 16, 2018 Burgettstown, PA