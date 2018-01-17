Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, U2 Added to Grammy Performers Lineup

Variety Artist Hitmaker of 2017 Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith and U2 have been added to the lineup of performers at the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced today. Also, Miley Cyrus will join Elton John to perform one of his hits (which was not specified in the announcement), two days before “Elton John: I’m Still Standing—A GRAMMY Salute,” a tribute concert where John and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin, will receive the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

Hosted by James Corden, the Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Pink, Ben Platt, and SZA.

Lamar has seven nominations this year: Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video (“Humble.”), Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album (“Damn.”), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Loyalty,” featuring Rihanna).

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, Chantel Sausedo is the Talent Producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.