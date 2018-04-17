You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kendrick Lamar to Headline Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2018

Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg, and Remy Ma will also perform at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on June 10.

By

Kendrick Lamar38th Brit Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 21 Feb 2018
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

New York hip-hop station Hot 97 will feature a Pulitzer Prize winner on its Summer Jam stage when Kendrick Lamar headlines the popular concert in June.

The “94 ‘Til Infinity” show, to be held June 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will also include performances by Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg, Rich Da Kid and Remy Ma. In addition, the station also announced that Don Q and Snoopy Deniro will receive the “Who’s Next” slots.

The Summer Jam celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. In the past, it has served as a vital booking for breaking new acts, among them: Cardi B and Grammy Award winner Childish Gambino.

Tickets for the general public go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. ET. See the full line-up below.

Stadium Stage:

Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne and Friends
A$AP Ferg
Tory Lanez
Swizz Beatz & Friends
Remy Ma
Rich The Kid
Megan Ryte & Friends
A Boogie
Hood Celebrityy

Festival Stage:

Famous Dex
Jay Critch
Don Q
Snoopy Deniro

