Kendrick Lamar to Headline Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2018

New York hip-hop station Hot 97 will feature a Pulitzer Prize winner on its Summer Jam stage when Kendrick Lamar headlines the popular concert in June.

The “94 ‘Til Infinity” show, to be held June 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will also include performances by Lil Wayne, A$AP Ferg, Rich Da Kid and Remy Ma. In addition, the station also announced that Don Q and Snoopy Deniro will receive the “Who’s Next” slots.

The Summer Jam celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. In the past, it has served as a vital booking for breaking new acts, among them: Cardi B and Grammy Award winner Childish Gambino.

Tickets for the general public go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. ET. See the full line-up below.

Stadium Stage:

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne and Friends

A$AP Ferg

Tory Lanez

Swizz Beatz & Friends

Remy Ma

Rich The Kid

Megan Ryte & Friends

A Boogie

Hood Celebrityy

Festival Stage:

Famous Dex

Jay Critch

Don Q

Snoopy Deniro