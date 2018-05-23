Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton to Perform at CMT Music Awards

The June 6 ceremony is hosted by Little Big Town.

Blake Shelton performs at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn2016 CMA Music Festival - Day 3, Nashville, USA
CREDIT: Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fresh from the announcement that Little Big Town will host the 2018 CMT Music Awards, CMT revealed today that Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, and Sam Hunt are slated to perform at this year’s show. The awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6. Additional performers will be announced soon.

In her CMT Music Awards debut, “The Voice” judge and pop superstar Clarkson will premiere her rendition of “American Woman,” the theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title debuting the day after the show. Inspired by the childhood of Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), the series stars Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”) as she tries to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband with the help of her two best friends Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) in 1970s Los Angeles.

In the recent CMT Music Awards nominations announcement, Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line and Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something” featuring Chris Stapleton received first-time nods for “Video of the Year.” Carrie Underwood (who currently holds the title for most CMT Music Awards wins), Florida Georgia Line, and Jason Aldean are tied for the most nods.

Fans can vote for categories like “Video of the Year” until Monday, June 4 at CMT.com.

