Kanye West’s Tweets Are Fatal in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — and his immortal “Poopity scoop” lyric proves fatal for Bryant.

At around midnight, simultaneous to but separate from the show, Glover dropped a video for a new song called “This Is America” that veers between comedy, commentary and surrealism. Filmed in a large warehouse, the video features a shirtless Glover dancing comically between scenes that alternate between humorous (his dancing and facial expressions) and disturbing (he pulls out an assault rifle and shoots both a hooded captive and, apparently, a gospel choir). In the video’s closing moments, SZA (or someone who looks an awful lot like her) makes an appearance, sitting on a car and looking briefly at the camera.