Kanye West’s Tweets Are Fatal in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — and his immortal “Poopity scoop” lyric proves fatal for Bryant.

At around midnight, simultaneous to but separate from the show, Glover dropped a video for a new song called “This Is America” that veers between comedy, commentary and surrealism. Filmed in a large warehouse, the video features a shirtless Glover dancing comically between scenes that alternate between humorous (his dancing and facial expressions) and disturbing (he pulls out an assault rifle and shoots both a hooded captive and, apparently, a gospel choir). In the video’s closing moments, SZA (or someone who looks an awful lot like her) makes an appearance, sitting on a car and looking briefly at the camera.

 

 

More TV

  • Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian Sings About

    Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian Sings About Space on 'Saturday Night Live' (Watch)

    Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — […]

  • Kanye West’s Tweets Are Fatal in

    Kanye West’s Tweets Are Fatal in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

    Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — […]

  • 'SNL' Digital Short Shows the Horrors

    'Saturday Night Live' Digital Short Shows the Horrors of 'A Kanye Place' (Watch)

    Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — […]

  • 'Saturday Night Live': Stormy Daniels Takes

    'Saturday Night Live': Stormy Daniels Takes Donald Trump's Call (Watch)

    Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — […]

  • LOS ANGELES - MAY 5: Chairman

    Steven Bochco Building Dedication Feels Like More of a Family Reunion

    Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — […]

  • Series Mania 2018 Top Honors To

    ‘On the Spectrum’ Tops 2018 Series Mania

    Kanye West’s tweets cause the deaths of four characters in a classic “Saturday Night Live” horror-movie spoof during Donald Glover’s dual stint as host and musical guest. In it, Glover, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong are stalked by a monster in a cornfield, but can’t keep quiet when they see Kanye’s tweets — […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad