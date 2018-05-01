Kanye West Says Slavery Was a ‘Choice’ in Bizarre TMZ Live Interview

Kanye West took a break from tweeting to stop by TMZ’s Los Angeles, Calif. newsroom and share his opinion that slavery was a “choice.”

During a conversation on “TMZ Live” with Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, West said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

West also further explained his support of President Donald Trump on the show after tweeting a picture last week of him wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“I just love Trump,” West said. “That’s my boy. Like so many rappers—you’ll look at a video of Snoop Dogg loving Trump but then he get in the office and now they don’t want to love him.”

“Trump is one of rap’s favorite people,” he concluded.

After Latibeaudiere jumped in to say that hip-hop artists have featured Trump in their music, West added, “By the way, I am in hip-hop but I’m not just in hip-hop. I’m a black person, black community, but I’m not just that.”

He continued, “I feel like one thing is people try to minimize me to artist, hip-hop, black community—yeah I’m always going to represent that. But, I also represent the world.”

He said that his recent tweeting frenzy is a result of him thinking and feeling freely. “We don’t know how to think for ourselves,” West explained. “We don’t know how to feel for ourselves. People say, ‘Feel free,’ but they don’t really want us to feel free. I felt a freedom and first of all just doing something that everyone tells you not to do.”

After West’s offensive comments he asked the newsroom, “Do you feel that I’m feeling, being free and thinking free?”

TMZ reporter Van Lathan responded, saying he is “disappointed” and “appalled” by West’s recent behavior.

Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in on West’s strange appearance. He tweeted, “What @kanyewest is doing and saying right now on @TMZLive is so wild, @HarveyLevinTMZ put his cup down.”

The video ends with West approached Lathan saying, “Bro, I’m sorry I hurt you.”

West has returned to Twitter, but has yet to address his comments on “TMZ Live.”