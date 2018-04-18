Kanye West Is Writing a Philosophy ‘Book’ on Twitter in Real-Time

In addition to his music, fashion and media empire, Kanye West announced on Twitter Wednesday that he writing a philosophy book on the social media site in real time.

“No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive,” West tweeted. “I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.”

Then West, who recently returned to Twitter, gave his followers life guidance through a series of tweets. Among the advice included, “when you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible,” along with preaching for his fans not to follow crowds and to stop lying.

“Be here now. Be in the moment. The now is the greatest moment of our lives and it just keeps getting better. The bad parts the boring parts the parts with high anxiety. Embrace every moment for its greatness. This is life. This is the greatest movie we will ever see,” West added.

The artist recently announced he was writing a book called “Break the Simulation” about art and spirituality with his interior designer, Axel Vervoordt. He said the book would focus on why society loves photographs. It’s unclear if this Twitter project is a part of that book or is a separate piece.

This is not the first time West has worked on a project in real-time, as he revised his most recent “The Life of Pablo” album twice after it was released.

After recently splitting with longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic have split, West is rumored to be working on new music and has been spotted in Wyoming with possible collaborators Drake, Travis Scott, Nas and Kid Cudi. West’s Yeezy Season Six line launches this spring and his collaboration with Adidas, Yeezy 500 sneakers, is set to hit stores this month.