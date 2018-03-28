Kanye West, Longtime Manager Izzy Zivkovic Split

Kanye West and longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic have split, Variety has confirmed. Since April 2016, Zivkovic was splitting management duties with Scooter Braun, handling much of West’s non-music endeavors, including his Yeezy shoe and clothing lines. News of the parting was first reported by Billboard.

West and Zivkovic had been affiliated professionally since at least 2010, but as a confidant, the Croatian Zivkovic and the rapper go even further back.

It’s unclear what prompted the split. Braun, who also handles Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, is expected to take on full management duties. Zivkovic’s Split Second Management company is home to clients Arcade Fire and Banks, among others.

West has been largely absent from music in recent years, though he is rumored to be working on new material and has been spotted in Wyoming with possible collaborators Drake, Travis Scott, Nas and Kid Cudi. West’s Yeezy Season Six line launches this spring and his collaboration with Adidas, Yeezy 500 sneakers, is set to hit stores next month. The rapper has also stayed in the spotlight consistently thanks to his marriage to Kim Kardashian. The two have a son and daughter together.