Kanye West Announces Two New Albums, Including One With Kid Cudi

Kanye West is dropping not one, but two new albums next month.

The rapper announced via Twitter on Thursday that he’s releasing a solo album containing seven songs on June 1, as well as an album with Kid Cudi on June 8.

West added that his new group with Cudi is called Kids See Ghost.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

More to come…