Kanye West Announces Two New Albums, Including One With Kid Cudi

Kanye West is dropping not one, but two new albums next month. The rapper announced via Twitter on Thursday that he’s releasing a solo album containing seven songs on June 1, as well as an album with Kid Cudi on June 8. West added that his new group with Cudi is called Kids See Ghost. […]
