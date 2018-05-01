Kanye West Releases Videos of the Making of ‘Ye vs. the People,’ and a Long Interview With Charlamagne Tha God

Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April with Charlamagne Tha God (watch it here).

In a short video posted to West’s website on Tuesday, T.I and the “Life of Pablo” rapper debate over West’s week of unfiltered tweeting and his pro-Trump stance, particularly following photos he posted in a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Me putting the hat on forces an evolution because even for me, I know so much more in the past three days because I’m getting this energy, positive or negative, agreeing with me or disagreeing with me, and that sharpens our mind, our consciousness, the way we’re thinking, just breaking some sh—,” West says in the clip.

T.I., sitting in the studio across from West, responds, “Your intentions, from what you tell me, are pure but the direction that you took to get there are a bit unorthodox and kind of, some people would say, thoughtless.” West says that him wearing the red hat is “like a fight for equality. Oh, I can wear this hat too.”

Following backlash for West online after his pro-Trump stance, the “Live Your Life” rapper asks him “to consider all the people who might be terribly torn apart and hurt.”

West says he “really wants to take that hurt off of them and let them understand I did not wear that hat to hurt them. Half the sh— Trump does I do not agree with.” When pressed, he says he supports the president’s “ability to do what no one said you could do. To do the impossible is the most inspiring thing to me.”

After the conversation, the two start recording “Ye vs. the People” based on the debate they just had. West released the song on Friday, along with a nonsensical ditty called “Lift Yourself.”

After a few minutes’ viewing, the Charlamagne interview seems to follow a similar course, albeit in much greater detail. “There will be mistakes, there will be flaws in the way I communicate. Because we’re human beings, we’re flawed,” West says. “I’m not media trained. I’m not studied in that. I’m not trying to say the right thing. I’m just trying to say exactly what I feel out of love.”

West has tweeted hundreds of times — about Trump, his family, his clothing line and a “philosophy book” filled with self-help statements that he says he is tweeting in real time — since returning to the platform in mid-April.