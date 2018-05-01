You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kanye West Releases Videos of the Making of ‘Ye vs. the People,’ and a Long Interview With Charlamagne Tha God

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Fan video shows West telling a crowd at his show in San Jose, Calif. Nov. 17, 2016, that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but if he had, he would have voted for Republican President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
CREDIT: AP

Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April with Charlamagne Tha God (watch it here).

In a short video posted to West’s website on Tuesday, T.I and the “Life of Pablo” rapper debate over West’s week of unfiltered tweeting and his pro-Trump stance, particularly following photos he posted in a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Me putting the hat on forces an evolution because even for me, I know so much more in the past three days because I’m getting this energy, positive or negative, agreeing with me or disagreeing with me, and that sharpens our mind, our consciousness, the way we’re thinking, just breaking some sh—,” West says in the clip.

T.I., sitting in the studio across from West, responds, “Your intentions, from what you tell me, are pure but the direction that you took to get there are a bit unorthodox and kind of, some people would say, thoughtless.” West says that him wearing the red hat is “like a fight for equality. Oh, I can wear this hat too.”

Related

Following backlash for West online after his pro-Trump stance, the “Live Your Life” rapper asks him “to consider all the people who might be terribly torn apart and hurt.”

West says he “really wants to take that hurt off of them and let them understand I did not wear that hat to hurt them. Half the sh— Trump does I do not agree with.” When pressed, he says he supports the president’s “ability to do what no one said you could do. To do the impossible is the most inspiring thing to me.”

After the conversation, the two start recording “Ye vs. the People” based on the debate they just had. West released the song on Friday, along with a nonsensical ditty called “Lift Yourself.”

After a few minutes’ viewing, the Charlamagne interview seems to follow a similar course, albeit in much greater detail. “There will be mistakes, there will be flaws in the way I communicate. Because we’re human beings, we’re flawed,” West says. “I’m not media trained. I’m not studied in that. I’m not trying to say the right thing. I’m just trying to say exactly what I feel out of love.”

West has tweeted hundreds of times — about Trump, his family, his clothing line and a “philosophy book” filled with self-help statements that he says he is tweeting in real time — since returning to the platform in mid-April.

More Music

  • Instagram Stories - Spotify

    Instagram Adding Spotify and GoPro Content-Sharing to Stories, Plans to Launch Video Chat

    Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April […]

  • Imagine DragonsImagine Dragons in concert, Hamburg,

    Imagine Dragons Invests in Esports Company ReKTGlobal and Team Rogue

    Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April […]

  • Donald Glover'Atlanta' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Childish Gambino Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt

    Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April […]

  • Bruce Springsteen to Receive Special Tony

    Bruce Springsteen to Receive Special Tony Award for Broadway Show

    Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April […]

  • John Hamlin

    CMT Renews Multi-Year Production Deal With John Hamlin (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April […]

  • Warner Bros. Records Names Jeff Sosnow

    Warner Bros. Records Names Jeff Sosnow EVP of A&R

    Following the debut of Kanye West‘s new song “Ye vs. the People,” a point-for-point debate with rapper T.I. about the Trump presidency and his recent behavior, late Monday night the artist released behind-the-scenes footage of how the track came to be. He followed it on Tuesday with a nearly two-hour-long video interview he did in mid-April […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad