Kanye West Calls Donald Trump His ‘Brother’ but Says ‘I Love Hillary Too’

The latest episode of Kanye West’s twitter rampage — which has been ongoing since April 14 — continued unabated over four hours on Wednesday morning, during which he veered wildly between topics like his clothing line, his management and legal situation, his upcoming music (adding references to previously unmentioned songs with A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott, along with five albums), and, inevitably, Donald Trump.

West met with the president late in 2016 and has unsettled many fans with his pro-Trump and seeming right-wing tweets, although it’s unclear whether he’s serious or just trolling. He added more fuel to the fire with a series of tweets Wednesday:

“Free thinkers don’t fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You’ve already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing. …

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought….

Related Andrew Garfield on Trump and Gun Control: 'We're in the Darkest of Dark' WHCA Weekend: Cocktail Parties, Media Jams and Even a Playboy Event

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too. …

“I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican…

“No race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love,”

After a few more scattered tweets he posted:

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Ebro Darden of New York’s Hot 97 said Monday that he spoke with West, who said (among other things) that he does “love Trump.”