Justin Timberlake to Drop Four Videos Before ‘Man of the Woods’ Album Release

Justin Timberlake will release four videos leading up to the Feb. 2 release of his fourth studio album, “Man of the Woods.” The first will be the album’s lead single, “Filthy,” which arrives on Friday. The song was co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson; the video was directed by Mark Romanek, who was worked with Timberlake, Jay-Z, U2 and many others and directed Johnny Cash’s award-winning 2003 clip for “Hurt.” According to a press release, the “Filthy” clip is “a dance heavy video features Timberlake as a modern day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world.”

The three following videos, which will be released weekly beginning Jan. 18, featured three different directors.

Timberlake also collaborated with Chris Stapleton (with whom he performed a galvanizing version of “Tennessee Whisky” on the CMA Awards in 2015), the Neptunes and Alicia Keys on the album, which he said in a minute-long teaser video released Tuesday was inspired by his family and his upbringing in Memphis. He also worked with Max Martin and Shellback on the hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the film “Trolls,” although it is unclear whether any collaborations with them will be on the album.

Target will carry an exclusive version of the album, featuring unique cover art, a poster and a digital download code, although apparently no extra tracks.

Two days after the album’s release, Timberlake will be the halftime performer at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. Variety reported that he was the frontrunner on Sept. 27.