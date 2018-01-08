You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Justin Timberlake Announces ‘Man of the Woods’ Tour Dates

Justin Timberlake announced today the dates for his “Man of the Woods” tour, his first full run of dates since his 2013-14 outing in support of “The 20/20 Experience.” Produced by Live Nation Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing will kick off March 13 in Toronto and stop in 27 cities, ending in his hometown of Memphis on May 30. According to the tour trailer video, it will have an outdoor theme similar to that of the one depicted in the album trailer.

The album, which is due on Feb. 2, will be preceded by four videos, the first of which, “Filthy,” dropped on Friday, with the next arriving on Jan. 18.

Timberlake is slated to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4. This will be his third time performing at the game, making it the highest number of appearances by an individual entertainer.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. For dates on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 16, the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 10 at 10am local time through Sunday, January 14 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, January 22 the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 17 starting at 10am local time through Sunday, January 21 at 5pm local time. For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, January 29 the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Sunday, January 28 at 5pm local time. 

DATE:                    CITY:                                      VENUE:                                                 

3/13/2018            Toronto, ON                         Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018            Washington, DC                  Capital One Arena

3/21/2018            New York, NY                       Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018            Newark, NJ                           Prudential Center

3/27/2018            Chicago, IL                            United Center

3/31/2018            Cleveland, OH                      Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018               Detroit, MI                           Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018               Boston, MA                          TD Garden

4/8/2018               Montreal, QC                       Bell Centre

4/12/2018            Salt Lake City, UT                                Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018            Las Vegas, NV                      T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018            San Jose, CA                          SAP Center

4/28/2018            Los Angeles, CA                   The Forum

5/2/2018               Phoenix, AZ                          Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018               Tulsa, OK                               BOK Center

5/7/2018               Columbus, OH                      Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018               Nashville, TN                        Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018            Atlanta, GA                          Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018            Orlando, FL                           Amway Center

5/15/2018            Tampa, FL                             Amalie Arena

5/18/2018            Miami, FL                              American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018            Ft. Lauderdale, FL               BB&T Center

5/23/2018            Houston, TX                          Toyota Center

5/27/2018            Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center

5/30/2018            Memphis, TN                       FedEx Forum

 

 

