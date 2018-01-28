Joy Villa Wears Anti-Abortion Dress On The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

Singer Joy Villa made another statement on this year’s Grammy red carpet, stepping out on Sunday in a gown painted with a rainbow fetus and the words “choose life” on her purse.

The white dress and its colorful uterus detailing was paired with her statement purse and crown. This is far from Villa’s first conservative statement at the Grammys, as last year she wore a blue “Make America Great Again” dress that featured Donald Trump’s embellished along the back. In 2015, she again created controversy when she wore a sheer dress of orange netting.

Villa, who is also a Fox News contributor, posted on Twitter that she hand painted the wedding dress picked from the Bridal Garden, a non-profit with all proceeds going to Brooklyn Charter, a Bedford-Stuyvesant charity. The singer has long been vocal about her support for Trump and the conservative movement, featuring a picture with herself and Ivanka Trump on her Twitter profile.

The Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha and Pink. The show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

