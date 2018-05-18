Johnny Orlando, YouTube and Social Media Star, Signs with Universal Music Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Music Canada has signed singer-songwriter Johnny Orlando. The 15-year-old Toronto native rose to fame on YouTube and social media, amassing over 16 million followers across his channels. He also received a 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards nomination for Favorite Musical YouTube Creator and one in 2017 for Favorite Viral Music Artist.

“He’s just 15, but since the impressively young age of eight, Johnny has been shaping global culture and inspiring millions with his incredible musical talent,” said Jeffrey Remedios, President & CEO, Universal Music Canada (pictured with Orlando below), adding: “Together, from our shared home base in Toronto, we’ll take Johnny and his music to Canadians and to the world.”

CREDIT: Universal Music Canada

Today, UMC, a division of Universal Music Group, releases Orlando’s new single “What If,” recorded with friend and collaborator Mackenzie Ziegler (“Dance Moms”). The two co-headlined a sold-out North American and European tour in 2017 and currently have dates booked from June through August across Europe.

Said Orlando: “My team at Universal Music Canada already feels like an extension of my family. I’ve met so many talented people dedicated to helping me find my individual sound and making sure that the new music I’m working on is amazing. I’m so excited to be working with some of the most gifted musicians and songwriters that I’ve ever met, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear my new stuff, starting with ‘What If’ alongside Mackenzie.”

Orlando’s solo EP is planned for release later in 2018.