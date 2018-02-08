Johnny Cash Poems Set to New Music by Chris Cornell, Willie Nelson, Others on ‘Forever Words’ Album

“Forever Words,” an album setting previously unrecorded lyrics and poems by Johnny Cash to new music written from the late Chris Cornell, Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss and others, will be released on Legacy Recordings on April 6. The album includes contributions from longtime Cash friends like Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, family members such as his daughter Rosanne and step-daughter Carline Carter, and acolytes and collaborators including Cornell, Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett, as well as country stars Krauss, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves (the full track list appears below).
According to a press release, when Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash died within months of each other in 2003, they left behind what John Carter Cash, their son and the album’s co-producer, describes as a “monstrous amassment” of items that included handwritten letters, poems and documents by the elder Cash spanning decades. Over the past two years Carter Cash and co-producer Steve Berkowitz invited a cast of musicians to create new music to accompany the writings. The album is described as the “musical companion” to the book “Forever Words: The Unknown Poems,” a volume of Cash’s unpublished writing.
“Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart,” said John Carter Cash. “I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with Dad. It became an exciting endeavor to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that Dad would have wanted.”
Johnny Cash: Forever Words tracklist:
Forever/I Still Miss Someone – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson
To June This Morning – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves
Gold All Over the Ground – Brad Paisley
You Never Knew My Mind – Chris Cornell
The Captain’s Daughter – Alison Krauss and Union Station
Jellico Coal Man – T. Bone Burnett
The Walking Wounded – Rosanne Cash
Them Double Blues – John Mellencamp
Body on Body – Jewel
I’ll Still Love You – Elvis Costello
June’s Sundown – Carlene Carter
He Bore It All – Daily and Vincent
Chinky Pin Hill – I’m With Her
Goin’, Goin’, Gone – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun
What Would I Dreamer Do? – The Jayhawks
Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson