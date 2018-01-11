You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joe Walsh Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Joe Walsh, songwriter of such hits as the Eagles’ “Life In the Fast Lane” and “In The City,” has signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing for representation in all territories.

The singer and guitarist, in addition to his role in the Eagles, has seen over 20 releases as a solo artist and including albums with his early band Barnstorm. Songs covered in the agreement include “Life’s Been Good,” “Rocky Mountain Way,” “All Night Long” and “Lucky That Way.”

Said Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Martin Bandier: “Joe Walsh is a musical giant and we are honored that he is entrusting his incredible catalog of songs with Sony/ATV. I know all our guitar-playing executives – and there are many of them – look at him as a hero, but he is not only one of the all-time great guitarists but a terrific songwriter as well.”

Walsh is managed by Irving Azoff, who added: “Joe’s vast career catalog, both solo and with Barnstorm and the Eagles, have found the perfect home with Marty and Sony/ATV.”

Sony/ATV was established in 1995 and owns or administers more than 3 million copyrights.

