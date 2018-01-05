Jim Roppo Named Executive VP and General Manager of Republic Records

Republic Records has promoted Jim Roppo to Executive Vice President and General Manager, the label’s founder and chairman Monte Lipman announced today. In this new post, Mr. Roppo will oversee label operations for Republic and its partners.

Republic was named Variety’s Hitmaker Label of the Year for 2017 in our recent Hitmakers issue.

“Jim has served as key architect for many campaigns over the years that not only yielded tremendous results, but also made an impact on pop culture,” Lipman said in a statement. “His drive, determination, and competitive spirit are intoxicating. In his new role, Jim will have even more latitude to help steer the company into uncharted waters.”

“Republic has a world-class roster and team,” Roppo added. “The leadership is incredible. Charlie Walk is a creative force of nature. Avery Lipman operates with unmatched finesse and foresight. Monte is the ultimate coach, pushing you to not only meet your potential, but exceed it. A company hallmark is its focus on breaking new artists. That’s what inspires me the most.”

Roppo has been with Republic since 2012 and with Universal Music Group for 20 years, including a 13-year stint at Def Jam Music Group, where he was SVP of Sales. According to a company press release, “Jim proudly claims to have seen every iteration of the industry’s format evolution, kicking off his career at Los Angeles’s famed Aron’s Records during 1988 when vinyl gave way to CDs.”