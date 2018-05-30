Jeff Goldblum to Release Debut Jazz Album on Decca Records

Jeff Goldblum is set to record his first jazz album having signed with Decca Records Label Group, Decca announced Wednesday. The actor’s jazz piano skills caught the attention of Decca executives after he accompanied soul-jazz singer Gregory Porter on a rendition of Nat King Cole’s “Mona Lisa” on BBC talk show “The Graham Norton Show” last October while promoting “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Goldblum said: “I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.”

The actor, known around the world for his iconic roles in films including “The Fly,” “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day,” has played piano since childhood. He regularly plays with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, around L.A. and at the Café Carlyle in New York. Goldblum also hosts a weekly jazz variety show at L.A.’s Rockwell Table and Stage when not away working on location.

Tom Lewis, director of A&R for Decca, said he believed bringing Goldblum’s music to a wider audience would “be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.” “As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It’s like a universal truth,” said Lewis. “We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy.”

Related Jeff Goldblum on Dogs, His Instagram and Advice for His Younger Self Fandango Launches Prop Store Ahead of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Release

Further details on the debut album are yet to be announced. Goldblum is currently promoting the upcoming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” around the world ahead of its international launch next week, including another appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” last Friday. Goldblum reprises his fan-favorite character Ian Malcolm in the blockbuster franchise, which he last played in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

Goldblum recently voiced the character of Duke in regular collaborator Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animation “Isle of Dogs,” which is continuing its global roll-out. Other upcoming films include Drew Pearce’s “Hotel Artemis,” which opens in the U.S. June 8, and Rick Alverson’s “The Mountain,” which is currently in post-production.