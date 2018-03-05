Jay-Z and Beyonce ‘On the Run 2’ Tour Date Announced – Then Retracted

The last time there weren’t rumors that Jay-Z and Beyonce were touring or doing an album together was 2014, when they actually did tour together. Well, apparently the “On the Run 2” Tour is coming soon: Shortly after Childish Gambino announced his tour dates this morning, Beyonce’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages announced a date for the tour, on July 30 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field — both posts were quickly deleted. Complex captured a screen shot of the Facebook page.

Reps for both artists did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for confirmation or more information.

The pair performed on DJ Khaled’s new single “Top Off.” They last toured together in 2014 for the first “On the Run” tour, supporting her self-titled 2013 album and Jay’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” Jay joined Beyonce onstage in New Jersey for the final date of her “Lemonade” tour in September 2016; Kendrick Lamar guested at that show as well, and Khaled was the opening act.

The pair recently released a video for “Family Feud,” their collaboration from Jay’s latest album, “4:44.” Directed by Ava DuVernay, the “Godfather”-esque clip features Jay walking first with Blue Ivy in a large church, cutting intermittently with love scenes involving an unidentified man and woman. But soon, we see Beyonce in the church, wearing a black, vaguely Pope-ish looking outfit — and the love scene between the two unidentified people suddenly becomes violent as the woman stabs the man in the back. Meanwhile, Jay sits down in what is eventually revealed to be a confessional booth — with Beyonce on the priest’s side, waiting to hear his confession. While the song is generally viewed to be about unity within the hip-hop and black entertainment communities, there are lines related to Jay’s confessions of infidelity elsewhere on the album.