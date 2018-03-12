Jay-Z and Beyonce Announce ‘On the Run II’ Stadium Tour Dates

Jay-Z and Beyonce announced dates for their “On the Run II” stadium tour. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6 in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe, with the 21-date North American leg beginning July 25 in Cleveland. The full itinerary can be found below.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jay’s Roc Nation. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19 at LiveNation.com and “all usual outlets,” according to a press release announcing the tour. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).

News of the tour slipped out last week when Beyonce’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages announced a date for the tour, on July 30 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field — and then both posts were quickly deleted. Complex captured a screen shot of the Facebook page.

The pair last toured together in 2014 for the first “On the Run” tour, supporting her self-titled 2013 album and Jay’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” Jay joined Beyonce onstage in New Jersey for the final date of her “Lemonade” tour in September 2016; Kendrick Lamar guested at that show as well, and DJ Khaled was the opening act. Just last week, Khaled dropped the single “Top Off,” which features Jay and Beyonce (and a little bit of Future). The pair recently released a video for “Family Feud,” their collaboration from Jay’s latest album, “4:44,” which was directed by Ava DuVernay, whose latest film “A Wrinkle in Time” hit theaters last week.

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II tour and cardmembers will have a pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For performances going on sale on March 19 in the US and Europe, Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets beginning March 14 at noon through March 17 at 5pm. For concerts in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Poland, Citi cardmembers may access tickets starting March 19 at noon through March 22 at 5pm prior to the general on-sale on March 23. Beginning March 14 at 9am in North America and 10am in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and Tidal subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19

For complete tour and ticket information visit: http://www.livenation.com, http://www.beyonce.com