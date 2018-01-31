Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Killers to Headline 2018 Panorama Festival

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and The Killers will headline Goldenvoice’s 2018 Panorama festival, which will return to New York’s Randall’s Island Park for the third consecutive year on July 27-29. Other top acts include Migos, SZA, The XX, Father John Misty, Cardi B, The War on Drugs, Gucci Mane, David Byrne, St. Vincent, Fleet Foxes, Dua Lipa and more. (The full lineup appears below.)

This year’s festival will introduce new 2-day GA and VIP passes in addition to their 3-day and single day GA and VIP passes, all of which will be made available to purchase at limited-time pricing from Friday at 10am ET until Saturday at 11:59pm ET on Panorama.NYC; regular pricing will begin immediately afterward. American Express Card Members can purchase passes before the general public at limited-time pricing beginning Thursday, February 1 at 10am ET through Friday, February 2 at 10am ET.

LIMITED-TIME PRICING

Available for purchase from Friday, February 2 at 10am ET until Saturday, February 3 at 11:59pm ET

3-day GA: $230

3-day VIP: $450

2-day GA: $165

2-day VIP: $350

Single day GA: $79

Single day VIP: $200

**Pass prices are net of service fees

REGULAR PRICING

Available for purchase beginning Sunday, February 4 at 12am ET

3-day GA: $250

3-day VIP: $490

2-day GA: $185

2-day VIP: $380

Single day GA: $99

Single day VIP: $220

**Pass prices are net of service fees

Panorama festival 2018 full lineup:

Avalon Emerson

BEARCAT

BICEP

Cardi B

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Chicano Batman

Daniel Caesar

David Byrne

DJ Haram

DJ Python

Downtown Boys

Dua Lipa

Father John Misty

Fleet Foxes

Floating Points

Greta Van Fleet

Gucci Mane

Helena Hauff

Janet Jackson

Japanese Breakfast

Jay Som

Jhené Aiko

Jlin

Kalin White

Kyle Hall

Laurel Halo

Lo Moon

Mall Grab

Migos

Mike Servito

Moodymann

Mount Kimbie

Nora En Pure

ODESZA

PVRIS

Rex Orange County

Riobamba

Robert DeLong

Sabrina Claudio

Shannon and The Clams

Shanti Celeste

Sigrid

Soulection

St. Vincent

Supa Bwe

SZA

The Black Madonna

The Killers

The War On Drugs

The Weeknd

The xx

Turtle Bugg

Yaeji