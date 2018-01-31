Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Killers to Headline 2018 Panorama Festival

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and The Killers will headline Goldenvoice’s 2018 Panorama festival, which will return to New York’s Randall’s Island Park for the third consecutive year on July 27-29. Other top acts include Migos, SZA, The XX, Father John Misty, Cardi B, The War on Drugs, Gucci Mane, David Byrne, St. Vincent, Fleet Foxes, Dua Lipa and more. (The full lineup appears below.)
This year’s festival will introduce new 2-day GA and VIP passes in addition to their 3-day and single day GA and VIP passes, all of which will be made available to purchase at limited-time pricing from Friday at 10am ET until Saturday at 11:59pm ET on Panorama.NYC; regular pricing will begin immediately afterward. American Express Card Members can purchase passes before the general public at limited-time pricing beginning Thursday, February 1 at 10am ET through Friday, February 2 at 10am ET.
LIMITED-TIME PRICING
Available for purchase from Friday, February 2 at 10am ET until Saturday, February 3 at 11:59pm ET
3-day GA: $230
3-day VIP: $450
2-day GA: $165
2-day VIP: $350
Single day GA: $79
Single day VIP: $200
**Pass prices are net of service fees
REGULAR PRICING
Available for purchase beginning Sunday, February 4 at 12am ET
3-day GA: $250
3-day VIP: $490
2-day GA: $185
2-day VIP: $380
Single day GA: $99
Single day VIP: $220
**Pass prices are net of service fees
Panorama festival 2018 full lineup:
Avalon Emerson
BEARCAT
BICEP
Cardi B
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Chicano Batman
Daniel Caesar
David Byrne
DJ Haram
DJ Python
Downtown Boys
Dua Lipa
Father John Misty
Fleet Foxes
Floating Points
Greta Van Fleet
Gucci Mane
Helena Hauff
Janet Jackson
Japanese Breakfast
Jay Som
Jhené Aiko
Jlin
Kalin White
Kyle Hall
Laurel Halo
Lo Moon
Mall Grab
Migos
Mike Servito
Moodymann
Mount Kimbie
Nora En Pure
ODESZA
PVRIS
Rex Orange County
Riobamba
Robert DeLong
Sabrina Claudio
Shannon and The Clams
Shanti Celeste
Sigrid
Soulection
St. Vincent
Supa Bwe
SZA
The Black Madonna
The Killers
The War On Drugs
The Weeknd
The xx
Turtle Bugg
Yaeji