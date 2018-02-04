You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Janet Jackson Will Not Perform at Super Bowl LII

Erin Nyren

The swirling rumors and speculation about whether Janet Jackson will make a cameo appearance during Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance at today’s Super Bowl LII have finally been allayed.

The pop star issued a statement via social media clarifying that she will not performing. It reads, “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not.” She thanked her fans for their support and added that she is looking forward to “seeing you all very soon.”

Speculation that Jackson may make an appearance began as soon as Timberlake’s selection for the halftime show was announced, with many expressing outrage that he was brought back after 2004’s “wardrobe malfunction,” in which Timberlake caused co-performer Jackson’s top to rip, exposing the majority of her breast.

Jackson’s announcement added momentum to the already-planned #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay hashtag on Twitter, which was first proposed Feb. 2 by user @MatthewACherry. Jackson’s fans have taken to the platform to pointedly express their support of the superstar. Several referred to the hashtag and its timing as “petty,” but with the positive connotation the phrase has taken on across the Internet.

