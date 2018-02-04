Janet Jackson Will Not Perform at Super Bowl LII

The swirling rumors and speculation about whether Janet Jackson will make a cameo appearance during Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance at today’s Super Bowl LII have finally been allayed.

The pop star issued a statement via social media clarifying that she will not performing. It reads, “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not.” She thanked her fans for their support and added that she is looking forward to “seeing you all very soon.”

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

Speculation that Jackson may make an appearance began as soon as Timberlake’s selection for the halftime show was announced, with many expressing outrage that he was brought back after 2004’s “wardrobe malfunction,” in which Timberlake caused co-performer Jackson’s top to rip, exposing the majority of her breast.

Jackson’s announcement added momentum to the already-planned #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay hashtag on Twitter, which was first proposed Feb. 2 by user @MatthewACherry. Jackson’s fans have taken to the platform to pointedly express their support of the superstar. Several referred to the hashtag and its timing as “petty,” but with the positive connotation the phrase has taken on across the Internet.

On this glorious #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay I want to THANK whoever started this Petty party! You are appreciated! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pNXykPpFbR — Toi Poetic Beauty (@ToiPoetic) February 4, 2018

When you get #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending the same day of Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl performance. pic.twitter.com/dy3WV7fIoQ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 4, 2018

Grew up watching The Velvet Rope tour on DVD and trying to learn all the dances. Here’s one to the true Halftime Show dancing Icon #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/96yHJS817Z — Father Mac (@Machaizelli) February 4, 2018

She gave rhythm to a nation She made you realize that you don’t know what you got until it’s gone She took CONTROL! She is the one, the iconic, @JanetJackson! #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/aJYLsn5GNd — The Root (@TheRoot) February 4, 2018

Janet Jackson has long been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ folks, but my favorite factoid about her is that "Together Again" was written in memory of a friend who died of AIDS.#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 4, 2018