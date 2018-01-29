Janelle Monae Gives Passionate Grammys Speech for Time’s Up: ‘We Come in Peace, but We Mean Business’

Alex Stedman

CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

Janelle Monae made a statement at the Grammys, giving a passionate Grammys speech in honor of Time’s Up, the movement founded to fight against sexual harassment and abuse.

“Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry — artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business,” she said. “We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. To those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: #Timesup. We say Time’s Up for pay inequality, discrimination or harassment of any kind, and the abuse of power.”

“We come in peace, but we mean business,” she declared.

“It’s not just going on in Hollywood, or in Washington, it’s right here in our industry as well,” she went on. “And just as we have the just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So, let’s work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women.”

The speech was followed by an emotional performance of Kesha’s “Praying,” where she was joined by Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, and Andra Day.

On the red carpet, stars like Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick, Nick Jonas, Sarah Silverman, and many more wore white roses as a show of support for Time’s Up.

