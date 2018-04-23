Janelle Monae Announces ‘Dirty Computer’ Tour Dates, Drops ‘I Like That’ Video (Watch)

Janelle Monae dropped a video today for “I Like That,” the fourth song to be released from her forthcoming third full-length album and “emotion picture,” “Dirty Computer,” which drops on Friday. She also announced dates for the tour, which launches June 11 in Seattle. The 27-city tour produced by Live Nation will make stops across the continent before wrapping August 4 in Monae’s home base of Atlanta. Full dates appear below
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 2 at LiveNation.com; every online U.S. ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard digital copy of “Dirty Computer”; instructions on how to redeem a copy will be sent to ticket purchasers via email on Friday, the day of release. The tour’s opening act will be the soulful duo St. Beauty, who are signed to Monae’s Wondaland label through Epic.
The video is the fourth to be released from “Dirty Computer” — following “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane” and “PYNK” — and gives a preview of the 45-minute “emotion picture” that accompanies the album. (She released a teaser video for it a few weeks ago.)
The singer/actress doesn’t do anything by half — in the five years since her last album, she’s toured, landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight,” launched her Wondaland label (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others) and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards in January. — and the new album is no exception. “Dirty Computer” will also feature a “narrative film project” that will air in select theaters nationwide before screenings of “Black Panther.”
JANELLE MONÁE WITH SPECIAL GUEST ST. BEAUTY ‘DIRTY COMPUTER TOUR’ DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Mon Jun 11
|Seattle, WA
|King County’s Marymoor Park
|Tue Jun 12
|Vancouver, BC
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|Wed Jun 13
|Portland, OR
|McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
|Sat Jun 16
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic
|Wed Jun 20
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
|Tue Jun 26
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theater
|Thu Jun 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Greek Theatre
|Sat Jun 30
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|Sun Jul 01
|Denver, CO
|The Paramount Theatre
|Tue Jul 03
|Minneapolis, MN
|State Theatre
|Thu Jul 05
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|Fri July 06
|Milwaukee, WI*
|Summerfest*
|Sat Jul 07
|Grand Rapids, MI
|20 Monroe Live
|Mon Jul 09
|Detroit, MI
|Fox Theatre Detroit
|Tue Jul 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|Taft Theatre
|Wed Jul 11
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Fri Jul 13
|Nashville, TN+
|Ryman Auditorium+
|Sat Jul 14
|Indianapolis, IN
|Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|Mon Jul 16
|Toronto, ON
|Rebel
|Wed Jul 18
|New York, NY
|Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
|Fri Jul 20
|Washington, DC*
|The Anthem*
|Sat Jul 21
|Boston, MA
|Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
|Mon Jul 23
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|Tue Jul 24
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|Thu Jul 26
|Tampa, FL
|Jannus Live
|Fri Jul 27
|Miami, FL
|The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Sat Jul 28
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues Orlando
|Sat Aug 04
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle