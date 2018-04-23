You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Janelle Monae Announces ‘Dirty Computer’ Tour Dates, Drops ‘I Like That’ Video (Watch)

Jem Aswad

Janelle Monae dropped a video today for “I Like That,” the fourth song to be released from her forthcoming third full-length album and “emotion picture,” “Dirty Computer,” which drops on Friday. She also announced dates for the tour, which launches June 11 in Seattle. The 27-city tour produced by Live Nation will make stops across the continent before wrapping August 4 in Monae’s home base of Atlanta. Full dates appear below

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, May 2 at LiveNation.com; every online U.S. ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard digital copy of “Dirty Computer”; instructions on how to redeem a copy will be sent to ticket purchasers via email on Friday, the day of release. The tour’s opening act will be the soulful duo St. Beauty, who are signed to Monae’s Wondaland label through Epic.

The video is the fourth to be released from “Dirty Computer” — following “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane” and “PYNK” — and gives a preview of the 45-minute “emotion picture” that accompanies the album. (She released a teaser video for it a few weeks ago.)

The singer/actress doesn’t do anything by half — in the five years since her last album, she’s toured, landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight,” launched her Wondaland label (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others) and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards  in January.  — and the new album is no exception.  “Dirty Computer” will also feature a “narrative film project” that will air in select theaters nationwide before screenings of “Black Panther.”

JANELLE MONÁE WITH SPECIAL GUEST ST. BEAUTY ‘DIRTY COMPUTER TOUR’ DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE
Mon Jun 11 Seattle, WA King County’s Marymoor Park
Tue Jun 12 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed Jun 13 Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Sat Jun 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Wed Jun 20 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Tue Jun 26 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theater
Thu Jun 28 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
Sat Jun 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
Sun Jul 01 Denver, CO The Paramount Theatre
Tue Jul 03 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Thu Jul 05 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Fri July 06 Milwaukee, WI* Summerfest*
Sat Jul 07 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
Mon Jul 09 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit
Tue Jul 10 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
Wed Jul 11 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Fri Jul 13 Nashville, TN+ Ryman Auditorium+
Sat Jul 14 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Mon Jul 16 Toronto, ON Rebel
Wed Jul 18 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 20 Washington, DC* The Anthem*
Sat Jul 21 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Mon Jul 23 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
Tue Jul 24 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Jul 26 Tampa, FL Jannus Live
Fri Jul 27 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sat Jul 28 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando
Sat Aug 04 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

 

 

