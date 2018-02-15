Jampol Artist Management Signs The Mamas & The Papas

Jampol Artist Management Inc., whose roster includes such legacy artists as The Doors, Janis Joplin, Ramones, Otis Redding, Muddy Waters and Jefferson Airplane, among others, has signed seminal 60s group The Mamas & The Papas for representation. The firm will work on behalf of the group in exploring and accessing opportunities in feature and documentary films, commercial syncs, apparel and licensing, stage productions, museum exhibitions, digital products, books and more.

JAM will also represent the individual management of the group’s sole living member, Michelle Phillips, as well as the estates of John Phillips, Mama” Cass Elliot and Denny Doherty.

The group found fame with the 1966 hit “California Dreamin’,” a folk-rock classic that introduced the world to a burgeoning psychedelic movement and the effervescent harmonies of the foursome as its soundtrack. The Mamas & Papas would see more hits through the late ’60s including “Monday, Monday,” “Go Where You Wanna Go” and “I Call Your Name.” Covers of “Dedicated to the One I Love,” sung by Michelle Phillips on lead, and “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” featuring Cass, also resonated.

In 1967, John and Michelle Phillips along with manager Lou Adler brought to life the Monterey Pop festival, which helped launch the careers of Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, The Who and Janis Joplin, among others.

The band split up in 1968 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 30 years later. Mama Cass died of heart failure in 1974 at the age of 32. John Phillips died in 2001 and Doherty in 2007.

“It’s incredibly important to me, the ‘last member standing’, as well as the Estates of John Phillips, Cass Elliot and Denny Doherty, that our story be told authentically and credibly, and that our music be handled lovingly, respectfully and artistically,” said Michelle Phillips. “I’m thrilled that we’ve all decided to sign with Jeff Jampol and his classy company, JAM, Inc. They have an amazing team of people, and we enthusiastically look forward to working with JAM!”

Added Owen Elliot-Kugell, daughter of Mama Cass: “It’s very exciting to have Jeff Jampol and the JAM team on board with The Mamas and The Papas in order to preserve and insure the group’s image and memory in today’s digital age. I know that the integrity of the group—and the integrity of my mother—will be treated with the same respect and care that I have accorded them for so long. It’s a very good day.”

“The legacy of The Mamas And The Papas will now most definitely live on forever,” said Chynna Phillips. “My mom and dad are both in harmony again over this exciting partnership with JAM. Let’s watch this ‘Go Where it Wants to Go And Do What It Wants To Do’!”