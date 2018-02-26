You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jampol Artist Management Signs Estate of Jazz Legend Charlie Parker

Charlie PARKER 1920-1955 born Charles Parker Jr in Kansas City Missouri virtuoso alto saxophonist, composer and one of the founders of the bebop style of jazz, photographed by William P Gottlieb (William Paul Gottlieb)Art - variousArtist: GOTTLIEB, William Paul (1917-2006, American)Location: Library of Congress
CREDIT: The Art Archive/REX/Shutterstock

Jampol Artist Management Inc., whose roster includes such legacy artists as The Doors, Janis Joplin, The Mamas & The Papas, Otis Redding and Muddy Waters, among others, has signed jazz legend Charlie Parker for representation. The firm will work on behalf of the saxophonist’s estate in exploring and accessing opportunities which may include feature and documentary films, commercial syncs, apparel and licensing, stage productions, museum exhibitions, digital products, books and more.

Parker is heralded for a career that spans the 1940s and 1950s and during which he is credited with introducing the “bebop” style of jazz to American audiences. Known as “Bird” to his fans, Parker’s story is the classic cautionary tale of a star whose life was cut short due to drugs. Parker died in 1955 at the age of 34.

Said Abraham Daniel, administrator of the Estate of Charlie Parker: “Jeff Jampol, Kenny Nemes and the entire JAM team are incredibly innovative and talented. Our attorneys, Sindee Levin and Albert “Sonny” Murray, have done great work for us the past couple of years and played a very important role introducing us to Jeff Jampol and other important initiatives for Charlie Parker’s estate. We look forward to working on some great projects that will share Bird’s story and music with a new generation of fans.”

