Jack White to Auction Off Bizarre Items From His Career on Discogs.com (Video)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack White
CREDIT: Nauta/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and he and longtime friend Ben Blackwell, who runs White’s Third Man record label, have put together a fairly hilarious video wherein White pulls out each item from a bag and tells the story behind it. We won’t overly spoil the surprises, but White calls the exercise a “This is your life,” and while fans won’t find any White Stripes vinyl rarities on display, there are many key items for the group’s career — including a stompbox and White’s very first TEAC four-track recorder. Watch the video below.

For those seeking White Stripes vinyl rarities, Blackwell has assembled a detailed list of the 10 of “the most rare Jack White releases,” which, given White’s habit — nay, fetish — for releasing impossibly rare items, is beyond tantalizing for completists. In it, you’ll find a three-inch single from 2005 that you can only obtain first-hand from White, a picture disc you can only obtain first-hand from White Stripes drummer Meg White, a 7” released in 1998 in a limited edition of 15, another that was distributed only in 2012 via helium balloon launch, you get the idea. Check it all out here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Jack White

    Jack White to Auction Off Bizarre Items From His Career on Discogs.com (Video)

    In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and […]

  • Yim-Iser CAA

    Top Hip-Hop Agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser Leave ICM to Join CAA

    In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and […]

  • Dave Grusin

    Documentary in the Works on Composer and Pianist Dave Grusin (EXCLUSIVE)

    In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and […]

  • Killer MIke

    Did Killer Mike Get Played by the NRA? Rapper Apologizes to March for Our Lives Organizers

    In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and […]

  • Radiohead Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey Claims ‘Lawsuit’ With Radiohead Is ‘Over’ (Watch)

    In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and […]

  • Arcade Fire

    Arcade Fire, Shawn Mendes Win Big at Canada's Juno Awards

    In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and […]

  • Desmond Child arrives at the 33rd

    Desmond Child to Receive ASCAP Founders Honor at 2018 Pop Music Awards

    In one of the more inspired promotions we’ve seen lately, noted vinyl crusader Jack White — who released his new album, “Boarding House Reach,” last week and performed tour-preview concerts in Los Angeles and New York — is auctioning off several items from various points in his career on the vinyl/CD auction site Discogs.com — and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad