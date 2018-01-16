Jack White Announces 2018 Tour Dates

Jack White, who announced his third full solo album “Boarding House Reach” last week, (out March 23 via Third Man/Columbia), revealed an extensive run of North American headline tour dates, along with shows in London, Paris, and Amsterdam. These dates, spanning from April to August, also include stops at the previously announced festivals — Governors Ball, Shaky Knees, and Boston Calling. The full list of tour dates can be found below.

Tickets for the just-announced headline dates will go on sale to the general public on January 26 at 10am local time. Third Man Records Vault members will have access to the very first pre-sale starting on January 22 at 10am local time. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on sale during the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and continues until January 19 at 11:59 PM ET. Verified Fan registration is available at http://jackwhite.tmverifiedfan.com/. For more information on all of the tour dates, visit http://jackwhiteiii.com.

JACK WHITE 2018 TOUR DATES

April 19: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

April 20: Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

April 21: 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

April 23: Baxter Arena – Omaha, NE

April 24: Providence Medical Center Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

April 25: Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO

April 27: Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

April 29: Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

April 30: Revention Music Center – Houston, TX

May 1: Revention Music Center – Houston, TX

May 2: Austin360 Amphitheater – Austin, TX

May 4 – 6: Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA *

May 25 – 27: Boston Calling Music Festival – Boston, MA *

May 27: Brewery Ommegang – Cooperstown, NY

May 29: The Anthem – Washington, DC

June 1 – 3: Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY *

June 4: Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH

June 6: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – Cleveland, OH

June 7: Dome Arena – Rochester, NY

June 8: Artpark Mainstage Theater – Lewiston, NY

June 9: Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

June 27: London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

June 28: London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

July 2: AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

July 3: L’Olympia – Paris. FR

July 4: L’Olympia – Paris. FR

August 6: The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

August 8: 1st Bank Center – Broomfield, CO

August 9: SaltAir – Salt Lake City, UT

August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, OR

August 12: Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

August 13: WAMU Theatre – Seattle, WA

August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

August 21: Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA

August 22: Comerica Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV