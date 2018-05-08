J. Cole Announces Dates for ‘KOD’ Tour, Featuring Young Thug

J. Cole today announced a 34-date tour in support of his new album “KOD,” featuring special guest Young Thug. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Miami, FL on August 9 and make stops across North America including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping in Boston, MA on October 10. See below for the full itinerary.
Released via Dreamville with distribution through Roc Nation/Interscope Records, KOD arrived on April 20 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking J. Cole’s fifth consecutive chart-topper.
Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. through Friday, May 11 at 10 p.m. In addition, there will be a Spotify pre-sale beginning Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through 10 p.m. that day.
Fans will also have the opportunity to gain early access to ticket pre-sales, beginning Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. EST, through purchase of KOD bundles athttp://smarturl.it/KODStore.
J. Cole KOD Tour Dates:
Aug 9 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena
Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Aug 29 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Sep 2 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept 12 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sep 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sep 28 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 – Montreal – Bell Centre
Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
*Young Thug not performing