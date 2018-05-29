Israeli Eurovision Winner Netta Signs With S-Curve Records/BMG

"Toy" is a Spotify and YouTube hit.

By
Variety Staff

Netta
CREDIT: MIGUEL A. LOPES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Israeli singer Netta, whose song “Toy” won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month, has been signed by S-Curve Records/BMG with representation for the world.

A quirky electronic tune, which features English lyrics and a scat-like vocal, “Toy” has amassed more than 60 million views on YouTube and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart around the globe, claiming the top spot in the U.S., UK, and Australia.

The song gained popularity in Israel thanks in large part to the dance featured in the video as well as its strong message. In the Chorus, Netta declares, “I’m not your toy / You stupid boy.”

Netta Barzilai is a 25-year-old singer who won the TV show “Hakokhav Haba,” Israel’s version of “American Idol” format. She was accompanied by a military band during her performance in the Eurovision grand finale, which followed two semi-final rounds.

New York-based S-Curve is home to such acts as Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Crow and We The Kings, among others. In 2015, BMG, which counts Janet Jackson, Jason Aldean, Blink-182 and Fergie on its artists roster, acquired S-Curve, which was founded by music industry veteran Steve Greenberg. Jackson’s “Unbreakable” was BMG’s first release to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

