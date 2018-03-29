Is The Weeknd Dropping a New Album Called ‘My Dear Melancholy’ Tonight?

It’s been nearly 18 months since The Weeknd dropped his most recent album “Starboy,” and social media posts from the reclusive superstar hint that his next full-length is in the mastering stages. He’s also booked a slate of festival dates for the coming months that begin with a headlining appearance at the Coachella festival in Indio, Calif. next month, and included a song with Kendrick Lamar called “Pray for Me” on the Lamar-helmed “Black Panther” soundtrack last month. And earlier in this week posted an Instagram screenshot with a note reading: “”Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest.”

Thus, it’s not really a surprise that he posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon that he’s dropping something called “My Dear Melancholy” (which is just about the most quintessentially Weeknd title we can think of) tonight.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment, but someone Tweeted a photo of a billboard purportedly in London’s Shoreditch district bearing artwork similar to The Weeknd’s post, but saying “My Dear Melancholy, New album from The Weeknd, available now,” although at press time nothing had appeared on streaming services. Several music websites, without citing sources, claim that the full album will drop tonight.

Sources tell Variety that Toronto-based Frank Dukes, who recently executive produced Camila Cabello’s debut, is the main producing partner on The Weeknd‘s forthcoming album.