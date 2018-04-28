You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Is Kanye West’s New Song Trolling the Internet?

By
Variety Staff

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Fan video shows West telling a crowd at his show in San Jose, Calif. Nov. 17, 2016, that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but if he had, he would have voted for Republican President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
CREDIT: AP

Kanye West just released his first new song since 2016 and it’s “poop.”

“Lift Yourself,” which Kanye announced earlier on Friday, is now live on KanyeWest.com. The track features a chorus of women singing “Lift yourself back on your feet, let’s get it on” over a beat. But then the rapper enters with some of his most bizarre lyrics to date: “Scoop ditty poop…poop ditty scoop poop.” Wait, there’s more: “Woop ditty scoop poop…poop…poop.”

It’s unclear if this is an actual song or just Kanye trolling the Internet. Or perhaps he was on diaper duty.

On Monday, Chicago radio host Ebro Darden revealed that Kanye praised Donald Trump during a 30-minute chat over the weekend. Darden’s story quickly drew the ire of Twitter, not to mention Kanye’s celebrity fanbase. Kanye has since sported one of Trump’s trademark “Make America Great” hats on social media, saying that the world needs more love, not hate, in a series of philosophical tweets.

Next month, Kanye will release a solo album on June 8, as well as projects with Kid Cudi, Nas and Teyana Taylor.

