Imagine Dragons Announce Summer Tour Dates, Drop New Single ‘Next to Me’ (Listen)

Imagine Dragons dropped a new single called “Next to Me” and revealed the summer dates of their “Evolve” tour — listen to the song and see the full dates below. The Alex Da Kid-produced single was premiered this morning on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature 14-year-old singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal throughout the North American leg.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Fans can register now for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, which will allow vetted fans to purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 27.

Also this summer, HBO Documentary Films will release the Live Nation Productions documentary Believer, which follows Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds as he takes on a new mission to explore how the Mormon church treats its LGBTQ members.

Tuesday, June 5, 2018 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Wednesday, June 6, 2018 Boston, MA Xfinity Center Friday, June 8, 2018 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Saturday, June 9, 2018 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Monday, June 11, 2018 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater Wednesday, June 13, 2018 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Saturday, June 16, 2018 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, June 17, 2018 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center Tuesday, June 19, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Thursday, June 21, 2018 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Friday, June 22, 2018 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Sunday, June 24, 2018 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Wed, June 27, 2018 Milwaukee, WI* Summerfest Friday, June 29, 2018 Saratoga, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday, June 30, 2018 Camden, NJ* BB&T Pavilion (already announced) Monday, July 2, 2018 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Tuesday, July 3, 2018 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Thursday, July 5, 2018 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Saturday, July 7, 2018 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Sunday, July 8, 2018 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, July 11, 2018 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday, July 13, 2018 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, July 14, 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Monday, July 16, 2018 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Saturday, July 21, 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Thursday, July 26, 2018 Bozeman, MT Bobcat Stadium Monday, July 30, 2018 Wichita, KS^ Intrust Bank Arena Wednesday, August 1, 2018 Tulsa, OK^ BOK Center Thursday, August 2, 2018 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Saturday, August 4, 2018 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sunday, August 5, 2018 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater Thursday, August 9, 2018 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Friday, August 10, 2018 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sat, October 20, 2018 Dallas, TX*+ Toyota Stadium

*Additional date not part of the Evolve Tour

+Grace VanderWaal not supporting

^on sale beginning Friday, March 9