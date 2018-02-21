Imagine Dragons Announce Summer Tour Dates, Drop New Single ‘Next to Me’ (Listen)

Imagine Dragons dropped a new single called “Next to Me” and revealed the summer dates of their “Evolve” tour — listen to the song and see the full dates below. The Alex Da Kid-produced single was premiered this morning on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature 14-year-old singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal throughout the North American leg.
Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Fans can register now for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, which will allow vetted fans to purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 27.
Also this summer, HBO Documentary Films will release the Live Nation Productions documentary Believer, which follows Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds as he takes on a new mission to explore how the Mormon church treats its LGBTQ members.
|Tuesday, June 5, 2018
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Friday, June 8, 2018
|Bangor, ME
|Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
|Saturday, June 9, 2018
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Monday, June 11, 2018
|Syracuse, NY
|Lakeview Amphitheater
|Wednesday, June 13, 2018
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Saturday, June 16, 2018
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sunday, June 17, 2018
|Cleveland, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Thursday, June 21, 2018
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Friday, June 22, 2018
|Indianapolis, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|Sunday, June 24, 2018
|Omaha, NE
|CenturyLink Center
|Tuesday, June 26, 2018
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Wed, June 27, 2018
|Milwaukee, WI*
|Summerfest
|Friday, June 29, 2018
|Saratoga, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saturday, June 30, 2018
|Camden, NJ*
|BB&T Pavilion (already announced)
|Monday, July 2, 2018
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Tuesday, July 3, 2018
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Thursday, July 5, 2018
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Saturday, July 7, 2018
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|Sunday, July 8, 2018
|Brandon, MS
|Brandon Amphitheater
|Tuesday, July 10, 2018
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Wednesday, July 11, 2018
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Friday, July 13, 2018
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Saturday, July 14, 2018
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Monday, July 16, 2018
|Denver, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, July 18, 2018
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Saturday, July 21, 2018
|Inglewood, CA
|The Forum
|Tuesday, July 24, 2018
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|Thursday, July 26, 2018
|Bozeman, MT
|Bobcat Stadium
|Monday, July 30, 2018
|Wichita, KS^
|Intrust Bank Arena
|Wednesday, August 1, 2018
|Tulsa, OK^
|BOK Center
|Thursday, August 2, 2018
|Austin, TX
|Austin360 Amphitheater
|Saturday, August 4, 2018
|Houston, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Sunday, August 5, 2018
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Tuesday, August 7, 2018
|Orange Beach, AL
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Thursday, August 9, 2018
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|Friday, August 10, 2018
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Sat, October 20, 2018
|Dallas, TX*+
|Toyota Stadium
*Additional date not part of the Evolve Tour
+Grace VanderWaal not supporting
^on sale beginning Friday, March 9