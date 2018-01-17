Howard Stern to Induct Bon Jovi Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Cleveland is going to rock a little louder when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 induction ceremony hits town on April 14, as Bon Jovi is set to be inducted by The King of All Media, Howard Stern.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi joined SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” today (Jan. 17) to make the announcement and share some stories behind the shaping of the band’s iconic No. 1 1986 album, “Slippery When Wet.”

“I am so honored that you asked me,” Stern said on the air, while joking that he still wished the ceremony was in New York.

Bon Jovi did laugh, saying the subject of the induction being in Cleveland came up in conversation with band manager, Irving Azoff.

“Irving did say to me, does he (Stern) know it’s in Cleveland?” Bon Jovi recounted.

“I am thrilled to do it,” Stern added.

During the interview, Bon Jovi revealed that he will return to “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” tonight to perform the band’s new song, “When We Were Us” as part of a three-night run.

Appearing on Colbert Tuesday night (Jan. 16), Bon Jovi said the induction “truly does mean a lot.”

“We had been looked over a couple times, and it is an honor to consider you being in the same building as the greatest of the greas, whether it’s Elvis or the Beatles or the Stones,” he said. “Just the idea that the music that you made has been known to generations of people makes you feel good.”

Bon Jovi will re-release the album “This House Is Not For Sale” with two brand new songs, “When We Were Us” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23.

Tickets for the spring leg of the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (Jan. 18) at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.