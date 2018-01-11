Sufjan Stevens, ‘Greatest Showman,’ ‘Girls’ Among Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees

The Guild of Music Supervisors revealed nominees for its eighth annual awards recognizing 17 categories in the sector which places and integrates music into film, TV and other visual mediums. The event is scheduled for Feb. 8 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The awards recognize outstanding music supervision in film, television, trailers, TV promos, advertising and video games.

Said Thomas Golubić: president of the Guild, in announcing the nominations: “From music-intensive tent-pole sequels and technically complicated musicals to elegantly navigated character dramas, the Guild has highlighted the best music supervision in film this past year. Our television nominees represent some of the most exciting music supervision work in this groundbreaking year of the art form. We are incredibly proud of the stellar creative achievements of music supervisors in this rich year of music in media.”

See the complete list of nominations at GMSAwards.com or select categories below.

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Matt Sullivan for Beauty and the Beast

Dave Jordan for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels for Pitch Perfect 3

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for The Greatest Showman

Tom MacDougall for Coco

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Angela Leus for Girls Trip

Susan Jacobs and Jen Moss for I, Tonya

Howard Paar for How To Be A Latin Lover

Brian Ross and Michael Hill for Lady Bird

Spring Aspers & Ron Fair for The Star

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Liz Gallacher for War On Everyone

Howard Paar for Before I Fall

Ian Neil for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS

Maggie Phillips for Ingrid Goes West

Matthew Hearon-Smith for The Florida Project

Robin Urdang for Call Me By Your Name

Joe Rudge for Patti Cake$

Howard Paar for Fun Mom Dinner

BEST SONG/RECORDING CREATED FOR A FILM

“Remember Me”

Performed by Miguel ft. Natalia Lafourcade (Coco)

Tom MacDougall (Music Supervisor)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Songwriters)

“This Is Me”

Performed by Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman)

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Music Supervisors)

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Songwriters)

“Home”

Performed by Nick Jonas (Ferdinand)

Julianne Jordan (Music Supervisor)

Nick Jonas, Nick Monson, and Justin Tranter (Songwriter)

“Mystery of Love”

Performed by Sufjan Stevens (Call Me By Your Name)

Robin Urdang (Music Supervisor)

Sufjan Stevens (Songwriter)

“Mighty River”

Performed by Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Evyen Klean and Jennifer Reeve (Music Supervisors)

Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson (Songwriters)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Season Kent for 13 Reasons Why (Season 1)

Thomas Golubić for Better Call Saul (Season 3)

Gabe Hilfer for Good Behavior (Season 1)

Gary Calamar for Good Girls Revolt (Season 1)

Jennifer Pyken for This Is Us (Season 1)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe, and Jonathan Leahy for Girls (Season 6)

Bruce Gilbert for I Love Dick (Season 1)

Kier Lehman for Insecure (Season 2)

Zach Cowie and Kerri Drootin for Master of None (Season 2)

Frankie Pine and Mandi Collier for Nashville (Season 5)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A DOCUSERIES OR REALITY TELEVISION

Sam Carlin for Catfish: The TV Show (Season 6)

Nancy Severinsen for So You Think You Can Dance (Season 14)

Deborah Mannis-Gardner for The Defiant Ones (Season 1)

Clyde Lieberman and Jill Meyers for The Voice (Season 12)

Meryl Ginsberg for World of Dance (Season 1)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Susan Jacobs for Big Little Lies

PJ Bloom for Feud: Bette and Joan

Jabari Ali & John Houlihan for Shots Fired

Carter Little & G. Marq Roswell for Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music

Greg Cahn & Jonathan McHugh for Sun Records

BEST SONG/RECORDING CREATED FOR TELEVISION

“How Do We Get Back To Love”

Performed by Julia Michaels (Girls: Episode 609 “Goodbye Tour”)

Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe, & Jonathan Leahy (Music Supervisors)

Julia Michaels & Jack Antonoff (Songwriters)

“Quicksand”

Performed by SZA (Insecure: Episode 208 “Hella Perspective”)

Kier Lehman (Music Supervisor)

Solána Rowe, Dacoury Natche, & Mickey De Grand IV (Songwriters)

“Sanctuary”

Performed by Nashville Cast (Feat. Charles Esten, Lennon Stella & Maisy Stella)

(Nashville: Episode 510 “I’ll Fly Away”)

Franki Pine & Mandi Collier (Music Supervisors)

Jill Andrews, Gary Nicholson, Sarah Siskind (Songwriters)

“Until You Find Me”

Performed by Allison Scagliotti (Stitchers: Episode 3009 “Kill It Forward”)

Heather Guibert (Music Supervisor)

Dani Buncher & Scott Simons (Songwriters)

“We Can Always Come Back To This”

Performed by Brian Tyree Henry version & Hannah Miller version (This Is Us: Episode 116 “Memphis”)

Jennifer Pyken (Music Supervisor)

Siddhartha Khosla & Chris Pierce (Songwriters)