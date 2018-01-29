Grammys: Stars Support Time’s Up With White Roses on Red Carpet

Following the recent Golden Globes red carpet blackout, the Grammys showed support for the Time’s Up movement on Sunday night in another way: with white roses on the red carpet.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that some female music executives had emailed the award show’s attendees to wear roses on the carpet in support of the fight against sexual harassment and abuse. Stars Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Sarah Silverman, the Chainsmokers, Nick Jonas, Anna Kendrick, and the members of Imagine Dragons were among those representing the rose at the Grammys, along with host James Corden.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York60th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
E! host Giuliana Rancic was also interviewing stars with a white rose attached to her microphone — after the network was called out by Debra Messing over the Catt Sadler pay inequality controversy at the Golden Globes.

While the film and television industry has been vocal for weeks on its support of Time’s Up, this is the first unified statement from the music industry. The initiative was recently founded by 300 prominent women in entertainment, including Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, and Kerry Washington, to fight harassment and abuse in the workplace. A number of performers sported Time’s Up pins on Sunday’s carpet as well.

The 60th annual Grammys return to New York this Sunday for the first time in 15 years and feature performances from nominees Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Kesha, and Pink. The show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. “The Late Late Show” host Corden returns to emcee the ceremony for a second year.

Here’s the full list of Grammy nominees.

