Grammys 2018: The War on Drugs, Foo Fighters, Mastodon Take Home Top Rock Awards

Grammy Awards winners in the rock categories were handed out during a pre-telecast ceremony at the Madison Square Garden theater. Winning for Best Rock Performance was the late Leonard Cohen whose “You Want It Darker,” his 14th and final album, was released a month before his death.

Best Metal Performance was awarded Mastodon for “Sultan’s Curse” and Foo Fighters took home Best Rock Song for “Run.” Both bands are Grammy favorites with multiple nominations in past years. Less expected was a win for Philadelphia band The War On Drugs for “A Deeper Understanding,” released in Aug. 2017. The group has built a loyal following from touring festivals and their own headlining shows since breaking out with their 2014 album “Lost In a Dream.”

Winning Best Alternative Music Album were indie darlings The National for “Sleep Well Beast.” Speaking to reporters backstage, band member Scott Devendorf described the win as “wonderful, special, interesting, surprising and fun.”

Metal band Avenged Sevenfold, nominated for Best Rock Song, sat out the ceremony declaring that rock music gets “no respect” at the Grammys.