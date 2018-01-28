Grammys 2018: Greg Kurstin Wins Producer of the Year

And the producer of the year (non-Classical) is Greg Kurstin for the second time.

Nominated for the Foo Fighters’ “Concrete And Gold,” Beck’s “Dear Life,” along with tracks by Zayn, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar and Liam Gallagher. He was up against No I.D., The Stereotypes, Calvin Harris and Blake Mills.

Kurstin won in 2017 for his work on Adele’s massive “25” album.

The Producer of the Year prize was awarded during the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony.

Previous winners include Swedish hitmaker Max Martin (2015) and Jeff Bhasker, whose credits in 2016 included Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk.”

