The Women Behind Grammy Week’s Biggest Initiatives

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Recording Academy Female Executives
CREDIT: Variety

Below are four execs responsible for game-changing initiatives related to membership, museums, marketing and MusiCares that are key to the Recording Academy’s success:

Neda Azarfar

Recording Academy VP of marketing and communications

Since 2014, Azarfar has steered a rebranding initiative, social-media strategy and voter-aware-ness campaigns. “It’s a 60-year-old organi-zation,” she says. “It’s a massive, globally recognized brand, and I’m a steward of it.”

Rita George

Grammy Museum COO

Integration, expansion and education are the focal points of George’s work at the Grammy Museum, where she oversees its four sites — Los Angeles; Mississippi; and smaller outposts in Nashville and Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. “Outreach is a global thing now,” she says.

Laura Segura Mueller

Recording Academy VP of membership & industry relations

Responsible for ensuring diverse representation for constituents and the industry, Mueller recently restructured the Academy’s 12-city chapter system, noting, “Women are a demographic we want to engage further.”

Dana Tomarken

MusiCares VP

MusiCares’ annual fundraising event, the Person of the Year gala, has raised more than $90 million to date — money that funds healthcare and human services programs for musicians in need. Says Tomarken of her start 25 years ago: “I told the male leadership to sit back and watch.”

