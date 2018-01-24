Grammy Week 2018: A Complete Guide to the Hottest Parties

From Clive Davis’ exclusive annual soiree to a party where the headliner is Sunflower Bean, the New York edition of Grammy Week has a fete for every taste. Note that not all of these events are open to the public (nor can we guarantee that Justin Bieber or Diddy, pictured above at a 2016 post-Grammy fete, will be at any of them), so if you’ve got a favor to call in, this is the week to do it …

Wednesday, Jan. 24

The Ally Coalition Talent Show — doors open at 7 p.m. / show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, Mike Birbiglia, The National, Spoon, Andrew Dost, Bleachers, and more take the stage at Town Hall (123 W. 43rd St.) for a talent show and after-party to benefit local LGBTQ-serving organizations.

Citi Sound Vault at Irving Plaza

30 Seconds to Mars kicks off the concert series at Gramercy Theatre. Artists take the stage over five nights, including The National, Eminem, Childish Gambino, and Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds. Performances run until Jan. 28.

Mom + Pop Party — 7 p.m.

Sunflower Bean and Hinds take over Public Arts (215 Chrystie St.) for some mid-week merriment.

NMPA showcase w/ The-Dream — 7 p.m.

The National Music Publishers’ Association kicks off Grammy week with an intimate conversation featuring singer, songwriter, and producer The-Dream at 1Oak.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party — 8 p.m.

Cardi B performs at The Pool/The Grill to a room of label execs and artists. In association with V magazine, the event is also set to have some surprise guests.

P&E Wing Honoring Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

The power couple receives the Recording Academy’s 2018 Producers & Engineering Wing Award at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center.

The Open Mic Project — 8 p.m.

Join Rita Ora for the first live performance of her new song, “Proud” at Public Arts.

Spotify Best New Artists Party — 9 p.m.

The long list of emerging talent includes all five Best New Artist Grammy nominees — Julia Michaels, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert — along with Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alesso, Kacey Musgraves, Chvrches and Jade Bird at Skylight Clarkson Sq.

Billboard Power 100 — 5:15 p.m.

The magazine’s annual ranking of the industry’s biggest executives takes place at Nobu Fifty-Seven.

Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Music Event — 7 p.m.

Missy Elliott is honored for her career achievements at the Highline Ballroom. The event will also feature performances by Rapsody and Leikeli47.

Delta Air Lines Official Grammy Event — 8 p.m.

The official airline partner of the Grammy Awards hosts an invitation-only performance from two-time award nominee Julia Michaels on the Bowery. Last year’s event was headlined by then-first-time nominee Halsey.

Fox Rothschild’s Entertainment Group Grammy Celebration — 7 p.m.

The New York City team hosts the firm’s sixth annual Grammy event at Bryant Park Grill.

Friday, Jan. 26

Entertainment Law Initiative & Scholarship Presentation — 11 a.m.

Allen Grubman and Fox Rothschild’s Michael Reinert are honored at the New World Stages at Worldwide Plaza.

Beats By Dre Happy Hour — 5 p.m.

It’s come one, come all for pre-Grammy cocktails at the Happiest Hour.

MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac — 6 p.m.

Imagine Dragons, Juanes, Alison Krauss and Jerry Douglas, Little Big Town, and Zac Brown Band are a few names set to attend the tribute concert. The awards presentation will be followed by a live auction and after-party celebration at Radio City Music Hall. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were saluted at the org’s 2017 event.

Republic Records Party — 9:30 p.m.

Alesso and DJ Cassidy provide sets at the celebration as Republic toasts to its 2018 nominees at Cadillac House.

Global Citizen + TIDAL + French Montana — 8 p.m.

Global Citizen, Tidal and French Montana throw an exclusive bash in celebration of art and advocacy. Music provided by Boi-1da.

Friends N’ Family 21 — 9 p.m.

This annual event takes over the swank Capitale, with “Sounds From the Five Boroughs” — DJ sets from Hudson Mohawke, Tommy Boy Records founder Tom Silverman, Jus Ske and others.

YouTube Boom Bap — 10 p.m.

This event, hosted by YouTube music chief Lyor Cohen, will feature an 80’s “throwback” theme with Nas, Grandmaster Flash, Q-Tip, Fab Five Freddy and Chuck D.

Def Jam Pre-Grammy Party — 10 p.m.

Held at The Garage, The Originals a.k.a. DJ Clark Kent, Stretch Armstrong, Tony Touch, D-Nice, and Rich Medina take turns at the booth. The night also features a special performance by Slick Rick and MC Ricky Dee.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Tune of Time Brunch — 11 a.m.

Bulova invites guests to a morning toast with Nile Rodgers at Cipriani.

Roc Nation Brunch — 11 a.m.

Top Grammy nominee Jay-Z brings back his company’s brunch — at a locale so secret they’re not revealing it until Saturday morning.

Universal Music Group Artist Showcase — 11:30 a.m.

Join UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge at Spring Studios for a lineup of rising talent. Performances begin promptly at 12:30 p.m.

ASCAP Grammy Nominees Reception — 11:30 a.m.

The invitation-only event celebrates talented songwriters, artists and music creators at the top of The Standard.

BMI presents How I Wrote That Song — 1 p.m.

Listen to RedOne and Faith Evans discuss their writing process at the Apollo Theater. Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

Primary Wave Entertainment Pre-Grammy Party — 8:30 p.m.

The exclusive fete returns to New York City in partnership with Steve Madden.

Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala — 12 a.m.

Jay-Z receives the prestigious Salute To Industry Icons Award at the annual invite-only event, held at the Sheraton New York Times Square.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Viewing Party at Brooklyn Bowl — 7 p.m.

It’s $30 to hang and $90 to bowl at the bowling party, which benefits MusiCares. Tickets are available to purchase.

Music is Universal Party — 11 p.m.

After the ceremony hands out this year’s gold-plated trophies, the party really begins at the Universal Music Group after-party.

Grammy After-Afterparty Breakfast — 1 a.m.

Glassnote Entertainment Group presents an after-midnight snack at Barney Greengrass.