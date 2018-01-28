Grammy Nominated Band Avenged Sevenfold Skipping Ceremony Because Rock Gets ‘No Respect’

Hard rock band Avenged Sevenfold are up for a “Best Rock Song” Grammy on Sunday night for “The Stage” off of their 2016 album of the same name. But while it’s their first ever Grammy nomination, they’ll be sitting out the ceremony, says frontman M. Shadows, mainly because their category won’t be televised.

Texting to radio personality Eddie Trunk, singer M. Shadows says the trip to New York City for the Grammy Awards would be a “waste of time and money” for the band, which is currently on tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bullet For My Valentine.

Per metal site Blabbermouth, Shadows doesn’t consider their sitting out the ceremony on Jan. 28 to be a “protest,” but rather, a financial decision (travel expenses would have cost over $150,000 said Shadows) in addition to a statement on the marginalization of rock music, which he noted on Twitter is relegated to the non-televised portion of the Grammys.

Honored. Unfortunately they have taken "Best Rock Song" off the telecast this year so we won't be attending. Maybe next time. https://t.co/GIotEyLCuK — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) January 23, 2018

Said Shadows, according to Trunk: “‘Rock Song’ of the year can’t get two minutes? … And they put us in some side venue no one gives a f— about? F— that waste of time and money.”

Also nominated for Best Rock Song are Metallica, Foo Fighters, K. Flay and Nothing More.

The Grammy Awards air on CBS live from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.